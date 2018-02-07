Mandeville man arrested for obscenity told officers he was ‘adjusting his underwear’

COVINGTON – A Mandeville man has been arrested after police say he exposed himself to a woman at a traffic light.

When 63-year-old Craig Nolinske pulled up to a stop light on the corner of Highway 190 and Holiday Boulevard next to the victim on February 6, he rolled down his window and began staring at the woman.

Nolinske then began “making motions which led her to believe he was masturbating,” according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officers caught up to Nolinske’s vehicle after the victim dialed 911 and gave police his license plate number.

Nolinske’s pants were open and he had his hand in his underwear when the officers approached his vehicle.

He told the officers that he was adjusting his underwear, according to the STPSO.

The officers found a video of Nolinske exposing himself and masturbating while parked in the Claiborne Hill Shopping Center earlier in the day after a search of the car.

He was arrested and booked on the charge of obscenity.

The ongoing investigation may lead to more charges, according to the STPSO.