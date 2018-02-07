× Louisiana State Police adding 165 patrol Troopers for Mardi Gras 2018

NEW ORLEANS – Approximately 165 Louisiana State Troopers will be on patrol in New Orleans for Mardi Gras 2018.

The Troopers will travel from across the state to converge on the Crescent City for the final weekend of the Mardi Gras season and throughout Mardi Gras Day.

Troopers are partnering with the New Orleans Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and several other law enforcement agencies in a comprehensive approach to safety during the busy period, according to the LSP spokesperson Trooper Melissa Matey.

The Troopers will primarily focusing on proactive patrols, criminal investigations, crowd control and traffic control in the French Quarter and metro area, according to Matey.

All revelers are encouraged to follow the “see something, say something” rule, even amid the craziness of Mardi Gras.

The See Send app by My Mobile Witness is a nationwide suspicious activity reporting tool that can be used alongside the *LSP (*577), which can be dialed from any cell phone, according to Matey.