Krewe of Centurions rolling early, no other parade changes in Jefferson Parish yet

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish officials have moved up the start time for the Krewe of Centurions this Friday night.

Centurions will roll at 6:30 p.m instead of 7 p.m., Jafferson Parish president Mike Yenni said at a press conference this morning.

If the Krewe of Isis decides not to parade on Saturday because of weather, they will roll at 6 p.m. on Monday night, Yenni said.

The Krewes of Napoleon and Athena will not change their start times, and they will roll at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively.

Mardi Gras Day parades will all roll as scheduled, Yenni said.

Severe weather will threaten our area throughout the weekend, and the National Weather Service is predicting heavy rain in our area up to two inches, Yenni said.

Heavy wind gusts can cause flying debris as well as downed power lines, making riding in a parade or attending one dangerous, he said.

The final decisions will be made after the 2 p.m. weather update tomorrow afternoon.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as the Mardi Gras 2018 parade schedule continues to change.