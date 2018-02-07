Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLE CHASSE, La. - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

Balestra's only opened their bakery two years ago, and they've already received multiple awards for their king cakes! Their combination of unique flavors and creativity is what makes them so interesting.

Some of their fun flavors include eclair, pumpkin cannoli, triple berry, unicorn, and mermaid! But if you ask Amy, the head baker, her kids have a clear favorite, "My kiddos like the pumpkin cannoli the best. That's the one that we won the competition in Baton Rouge and we also won two awards at the king cake festival for."

Amy says, if you're not a pumpkin fan, give it a chance anyway. "With this king cake, the pumpkin flavor very mild, so we won over a lot of our customers who were coming by saying that they didn't like pumpkin and they ended up loving it!"