× Jefferson Parish public schools announce calendar changes to make up for winter weather closures

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish School Board approved the district’s plan to make up the instructional time that was lost due to inclement weather.

The school board approved the following changes to the 2017-18 calendar during its February 7 meeting:

February 19 to May 15 : Schools will add 10 minutes to the instructional day by taking time from a combination of lunch, change of class time, recess, etc… The school day will not be extended. Principals will simply adjust the bell schedule to increase instruction by 10 minutes each day.

: Schools will add 10 minutes to the instructional day by taking time from a combination of lunch, change of class time, recess, etc… The school day will not be extended. Principals will simply adjust the bell schedule to increase instruction by 10 minutes each day. March 15 : Students will attend a full day of school. This day was originally a student holiday for teacher professional development and parent conferences. March 12-16 will be designated as parent-teacher conference week. Parents should contact their school for information on attending a conference.

: Students will attend a full day of school. This day was originally a student holiday for teacher professional development and parent conferences. March 12-16 will be designated as parent-teacher conference week. Parents should contact their school for information on attending a conference. May 23: All students will attend a full day of school. This day was originally a half-day for middle and high school students.

Schools closed in Jefferson Parish on January 4, 17, 18, and 19 because of winter weather. In addition to the instructional minutes gained through these changes, the 2017-18 calendar originally included extra instructional minutes.