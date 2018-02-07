It keeps growing and growing: world’s biggest Mardi Gras store fills 4 acres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It is THE spot for Mardi Gras.

In fact, it's called The Mardi Gras Spot.

It is the world's biggest Mardi Gras store.

With more than 10,000 Mardi Gras items.

And those 10,000 Mardi Gras items fill up 4 acres.

Yes, the Mardi Gras Spot is 4 acres big.

It's located at 2812 Toulouse Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70119.

The phone number is 504-482-0000.

Lots of people call because lots of people order Mardi Gras supplies from all 50 states, from South America and from Europe.

If you need some Mardi Gras stuff from The Mardi Gras Spot

You see the website and the selection of beads that's second to none.

You'll see themed beads, throw beads, glass beads and pearl beads.

Those are just a few of the categories of beads from The Mardi Gras Spot.

If the beads don't light up your life, the collection of LED and Light Ups will.

The Mardi Gras Spot has headbands, wands, disco ball necklaces, fleur de lis necklaces and even necklaces with little light bulbs.

Anything with lights is really popular this year.

What's available from The Mardi Gras Spot in the novelties department?

Well, hula hoops.

Yes, hula hoops.

You can actually get a dozen hula hoops for $15.00.

The Mardi Gras Spot is the party place and not just for Mardi Gras.

You can get big bottles of glitter. You can get comedy and tragedy faces for any kind of party you're planning.

And if it's a birthday party you're throwing, how about the "Kiss Me It's My Birthday" buttons.

Just some of the stuff that makes Mardi Gras Spot not just the biggest Mardi Gras Spot in the world, but according to plenty of people who shop there, it's also, the best.

Soon Mardi Gras will be a memory. And The Mardi Gras Spot will get ready for the next big holiday to sell stuff. That's St. Patrick's Day.