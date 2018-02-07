× Is New Orleans Mardi Gras overrated? LSU student writer throws shade

NEW ORLEANS — Dirty, drunks, overrated.

These are some of the words a 20-year-old LSU student used to describe Mardi Gras in New Orleans in a piece she wrote for LSU’s student newspaper, The Reveille.

Sarah Groberty, a mass communication junior from Atlanta, thinks you should skip the Mardi Gras experience in New Orleans; it’s not worth it.

Instead, if you feel like you must celebrate, head to Mobile, Alabama, she says.

“Save yourself the cliché this year and abstain from the dirty and overpriced New Orleans Mardi Gras experience,” she says. “If you are hellbent on experiencing Mardi Gras, consider going to another city that also celebrates it. Mobile, Alabama is the birthplace of Mardi Gras and throws some awesome parades, as well.”

She cites the high alcohol consumption and the Endymion crash of 2017 as one of the reasons why you Mardi Gras is not too safe.

What do you think? Do you feel safe at Mardi Gras? We took to the streets today to ask you. Here’s what some of you had to say: