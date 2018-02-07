× Get the Skinny: Love it, Like it, Hate it – Pasta Sauce

Craving Italian? Pasta sauce is rich in cancer-fighting lycopene, but it can also be loaded with salt and sugar. Find out Molly’s top picks – and worst bets – in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it!

Notes: Nutrition facts are per half-cup serving

LOVE IT!

Sal & Judy’s Heart Smart Sauce (Roasted Garlic, Chunky, Original)

45 calories, 135 mg sodium, 8 grams carbs, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar)

Ingredients: Vine-ripened tomatoes, onions, roasted garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, spices

Engine 2 Plant Strong Pasta Sauce

40 calories, 140 mg sodium, 8 grams carbs, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar)

Ingredients include: Organic tomatoes, tomato juice, tomato puree, carrot puree, red bell pepper puree, sweet potato puree, onions, kale, garlic, basil, salt, etc.

LIKE IT!

Prego Lower Sodium [formerly Prego Heart Smart Sauce]

70 calories, 360 mg sodium, 12 grams carbs, 9 grams sugar

Ingredients include: tomato puree, diced tomatoes, sugar, canola oil, salt, onions, spices

Classico Pasta Sauce // sodium starts to creep up

60 calories, 500 mg sodium, 12 grams carbs, 8 grams sugar

Ingredients include tomato puree, diced tomato, sugar, onions, salt, olive oil, herbs, spices

Red Gravy – by Tony Mandina’s Restaurant // sodium starts to creep up

45 calories, 560 mg sodium, 10 grams carbs, 7 grams sugar

Ingredients: Tomato sauce, tomato paste, sweet onions, sugar, vegetable oil, garlic, salt, spices

HATE IT!

Monjuni’s Salsa di Pomidoro Pasta Sauce

80 calories, 400 mg sodium, 14 grams carb, 13 grams sugar (sugar is 2 nd ingredient)

ingredient) Ingredients include tomato puree, sugar, olive oil, salt, lemon juice, garlic, onion, spices

Hunt’s Pasta Sauce – e.g. Garlic & Herb

40 calories, 610 mg sodium, 8 grams carb, 4 grams sugar

Ingredients include tomato puree, salt, soybean oil, carrot fiber, dried garlic, spices, sugar, sorbitol (a sugar alcohol associated with laxative effect)

Hunt’s No Added Sugar

35 calories, 600 mg sodium, 7 grams carbs, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar)

Ingredients include: tomato puree, salt, carrot fiber, soybean oil, spices, xanthan gum, and artificial sweeteners acesulfame potassium, sucralose

###

