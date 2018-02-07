Get the Skinny: Love it, Like it, Hate it – Pasta Sauce

Posted 6:10 AM, February 7, 2018, by

Craving Italian?  Pasta sauce is rich in cancer-fighting lycopene, but it can also be loaded with salt and sugar. Find out Molly’s top picks – and worst bets – in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it!

 

Notes:  Nutrition facts are per half-cup serving

 

LOVE IT!

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Doritos + Nacho Cheese Chips

 

Sal & Judy’s Heart Smart Sauce (Roasted Garlic, Chunky, Original)

  • 45 calories, 135 mg sodium, 8 grams carbs, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar)
  • Ingredients: Vine-ripened tomatoes, onions, roasted garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, spices

 

Engine 2 Plant Strong Pasta Sauce

  • 40 calories, 140 mg sodium, 8 grams carbs, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar)
  • Ingredients include: Organic tomatoes, tomato juice, tomato puree, carrot puree, red bell pepper puree, sweet potato puree, onions, kale, garlic, basil, salt, etc.

 

LIKE IT!

 

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: Coffee Boosts & Busts!

Prego Lower Sodium [formerly Prego Heart Smart Sauce]

  • 70 calories, 360 mg sodium, 12 grams carbs, 9 grams sugar
  • Ingredients include: tomato puree, diced tomatoes, sugar, canola oil, salt, onions, spices

 

Classico Pasta Sauce // sodium starts to creep up

  • 60 calories, 500 mg sodium, 12 grams carbs, 8 grams sugar
  • Ingredients include tomato puree, diced tomato, sugar, onions, salt, olive oil, herbs, spices

 

Red Gravy – by Tony Mandina’s Restaurant // sodium starts to creep up

  • 45 calories, 560 mg sodium, 10 grams carbs, 7 grams sugar
  • Ingredients: Tomato sauce, tomato paste, sweet onions, sugar, vegetable oil, garlic, salt, spices

 

 

Related Story
Love it, Like it, Hate it: King Cake (& King Cake Flavored Treats!)

HATE IT!

 

Monjuni’s Salsa di Pomidoro Pasta Sauce

  • 80 calories, 400 mg sodium, 14 grams carb, 13 grams sugar (sugar is 2nd ingredient)
  • Ingredients include tomato puree, sugar, olive oil, salt, lemon juice, garlic, onion, spices

 

Hunt’s Pasta Sauce – e.g. Garlic & Herb

  • 40 calories, 610 mg sodium, 8 grams carb, 4 grams sugar
  • Ingredients include tomato puree, salt, soybean oil, carrot fiber, dried garlic, spices, sugar, sorbitol (a sugar alcohol associated with laxative effect)

 

Hunt’s No Added Sugar

  • 35 calories, 600 mg sodium, 7 grams carbs, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar)
  • Ingredients include: tomato puree, salt, carrot fiber, soybean oil, spices, xanthan gum, and artificial sweeteners acesulfame potassium, sucralose

 

###

Want more from Molly?  Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune!   And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram:  @MollyKimballRD