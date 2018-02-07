Get the Skinny: Love it, Like it, Hate it – Pasta Sauce
Craving Italian? Pasta sauce is rich in cancer-fighting lycopene, but it can also be loaded with salt and sugar. Find out Molly’s top picks – and worst bets – in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it!
Notes: Nutrition facts are per half-cup serving
LOVE IT!
Sal & Judy’s Heart Smart Sauce (Roasted Garlic, Chunky, Original)
- 45 calories, 135 mg sodium, 8 grams carbs, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar)
- Ingredients: Vine-ripened tomatoes, onions, roasted garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil, spices
Engine 2 Plant Strong Pasta Sauce
- 40 calories, 140 mg sodium, 8 grams carbs, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar)
- Ingredients include: Organic tomatoes, tomato juice, tomato puree, carrot puree, red bell pepper puree, sweet potato puree, onions, kale, garlic, basil, salt, etc.
LIKE IT!
Prego Lower Sodium [formerly Prego Heart Smart Sauce]
- 70 calories, 360 mg sodium, 12 grams carbs, 9 grams sugar
- Ingredients include: tomato puree, diced tomatoes, sugar, canola oil, salt, onions, spices
Classico Pasta Sauce // sodium starts to creep up
- 60 calories, 500 mg sodium, 12 grams carbs, 8 grams sugar
- Ingredients include tomato puree, diced tomato, sugar, onions, salt, olive oil, herbs, spices
Red Gravy – by Tony Mandina’s Restaurant // sodium starts to creep up
- 45 calories, 560 mg sodium, 10 grams carbs, 7 grams sugar
- Ingredients: Tomato sauce, tomato paste, sweet onions, sugar, vegetable oil, garlic, salt, spices
HATE IT!
Monjuni’s Salsa di Pomidoro Pasta Sauce
- 80 calories, 400 mg sodium, 14 grams carb, 13 grams sugar (sugar is 2nd ingredient)
- Ingredients include tomato puree, sugar, olive oil, salt, lemon juice, garlic, onion, spices
Hunt’s Pasta Sauce – e.g. Garlic & Herb
- 40 calories, 610 mg sodium, 8 grams carb, 4 grams sugar
- Ingredients include tomato puree, salt, soybean oil, carrot fiber, dried garlic, spices, sugar, sorbitol (a sugar alcohol associated with laxative effect)
- 35 calories, 600 mg sodium, 7 grams carbs, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar)
- Ingredients include: tomato puree, salt, carrot fiber, soybean oil, spices, xanthan gum, and artificial sweeteners acesulfame potassium, sucralose
###
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD