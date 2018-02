Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIA -- A martial artist from India just set a new world record, unlike any other!

Jimmy Karadi allowed 49 watermelons to be chopped on his stomach, in one minute, with a 30-inch blade.

That broke the old record of 48 melons.

It's not as simple as just putting the melons onto his stomach and cutting.

Each melon has to be properly balanced, so it doesn't roll off, and each cut has to be precise, to avoid splitting his stomach.

Jimmy gets a Guinness plaque for his record-breaking feat.