× Cold front moving in

A big time temperatures difference is visible across the area as we head toward the noon hour. Our cold front has continued to slowly drift south through the morning. This is a classic cold front in terms of temperatures and wind shift, but not precipitation. Based on the temperatures you can see that the front is already moving south of the I-12 corridor. However we still see quite a bit of rain behind it. This makes it more difficult to determine when the rain may clear out since it’s not moving with the front.

For the rest of the day prepare for falling temperatures. We’ll see 60s this afternoon and eventually 50s this evening as winds pick up out of the north.

Rain chances will continue through the day as well. Look for scattered showers that will continue past sunset. These should be lighter in nature though and will be tapering off by the time we head into later this evening.

If you’re headed to the parades this evening dress warmly and also have rain gear on hand.