California man accused of putting kitten in freezer, throwing her off balcony

FONTANA, Calif. – A California man has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after allegedly putting a kitten in his freezer and then throwing her off his balcony, leaving the cat with serious injuries, police said Tuesday.

Officers began investigating last Friday afternoon after receiving a report of a man assaulting a 3- to 4-month-old kitten in the 9200 block of Olive Street, according to a Fontana Police Department news release.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Lucio Lopez, alleged became angry with the feline for entering his apartment and placed the cat in the freezer, witnesses told police.

He is accused of later taking the small animal out of the freezer and squeezing her body “as the frightened kitten cried out in pain,” the release stated.

After, he allegedly threw the cat off a second-floor balcony, police said. The feline hit the concrete below and suffered major injuries to her chest and a fractured leg.

“The kitten is doing as well as could be, but will need surgery and much needed love,” the release said.

Lopez initially fled the scene but was apprehended by police as he drove in the area of Oleander and San Bernardino avenues, according to the release. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of animal cruelty and an outstanding warrant.