Would you eat it? King Cake Cheese Ball!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

We all love a good cream cheese filled king cake! Test Kitchen Taylor is trying to make that same flavor, without a cake!

King Cake Cheese Ball

1 8 oz block of cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Green, yellow/gold, purple sprinkles

Using a mixer on medium speed, beat together the cream cheese and butter until creamy. Add in powdered sugar slowly and mix until combined. Mix in brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract.

Lay a large piece of plastic wrap on the counter and spoon the cream cheese mixture onto the center of the plastic wrap. Pull up the sides and pull together in the middle so the mixture forms into a ball. Twist the plastic wrap so that it holds together.

Place in the refrigerator for several hours to overnight.

Remove from the refrigerator and carefully pull away the plastic wrap. Put cheese ball onto a plate. Sprinkle sparkling sugar on top with each color covering a 1/3 section of the cheese ball.

Serve with vanilla wafers or graham crackers.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!