What is 60 hot dogs long? 24 hot dogs tall? And 82 years old?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Tell the truth. Come on now.

Have you ever wished you were an Oscar Mayer Wiener?

You wish is coming true.

Well, sort of coming true.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is ready to take you for a ride in a classic car.

It's a delicious classic.

It's the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

And it's in New Orleans for Mardi Gras.

It's not actually in a parade during Carnival Season 2018, but when the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is on the road, it really is a parade all by itself.

In fact, you could spot the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at many parades across the country all at the same time.

That's because there's not just one Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, there are in fact six of them traveling on the highways and country roads of America.

But they are all the same size and shape.

And yes, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is actually the length of 60 hot dogs.

And it's actually as tall as 24 hot dogs. That's if you stacked them end to end.

The idea for the world's biggest hot dog on wheels came from the creative mind of Carl Mayer, he's the Mayer of Oscar Mayer fame, himself. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has always been built with a Chevrolet chassis and it has had Ford Thunderbird taillights.

The new model that's on the road right now actually has solar panels. So it's a hot dog that's going green.

And it has what looks like a sun roof. But in the case of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, it's, of course, a bun roof.

You'll relish the idea of seeing it as it rolls around New Orleans during the Mardi Gras season.