#TeamAirheads: Alvin Kamara's favorite candy buys billboard in Kamara's honor

NEW ORLEANS — AP Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara is getting some serious love from his favorite candy.

Airheads, the candy Kamara loves and eats on the sidelines during Saints games, took out a billboard in New Orleans congratulating the running back on taking home the Rookie of the Year honors Saturday night.

Kamara beat out beat out Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for the award.

Kamara wasn’t the only Saint to take home top honors Saturday night. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was named AP Rookie of the Year for the defensive end. It’s the first time that rookies of the year came from the same team since the Detroit Lions did it in 1967.