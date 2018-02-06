× St. Tammany Parish Hospital employee hits nurse on crosswalk outside hospital

COVINGTON – An employee at St. Tammany Parish Hospital ran over a nurse outside the hospital in what police are describing as a tragic accident.

Thirty-six-year-old Merideth Andrews was pulling out of an employee parking lot and turning onto 8th Avenue when she struck 52-year-old nurse Anfred Tachdjian-McCarthy around 7:25 p.m. on February 2, according to the Covington Police Department.

Tachdjian-McCarthy sustained severe injuries, according to the CPD.

Andrews was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian on a crosswalk.

A breathalyzer test showed Andrews’ blood alcohol level was .000 percent at the time of the accident, according to the CPD.