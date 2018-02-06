St. Tammany Parish Hospital employee hits nurse on crosswalk outside hospital
COVINGTON – An employee at St. Tammany Parish Hospital ran over a nurse outside the hospital in what police are describing as a tragic accident.
Thirty-six-year-old Merideth Andrews was pulling out of an employee parking lot and turning onto 8th Avenue when she struck 52-year-old nurse Anfred Tachdjian-McCarthy around 7:25 p.m. on February 2, according to the Covington Police Department.
Tachdjian-McCarthy sustained severe injuries, according to the CPD.
Andrews was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian on a crosswalk.
A breathalyzer test showed Andrews’ blood alcohol level was .000 percent at the time of the accident, according to the CPD.
30.475470 -90.100911