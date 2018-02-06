South Carolina Black Lives Matter leader shot, killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The man who died at a New Orleans hospital after he was shot on Franklin Avenue Monday night was an activist and organizer of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston, S.C.

Muhiyidin d’Baha, better known as Moya or Moye, was found lying on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Franklin Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office told ABC affiliate WCIV. He died later at a local hospital.

D’Baha is best known for jumping into a crowd and trying to grab a Confederate flag that someone was holding during a heated protest in Charleston in February 2017.

Bree Newsome, the woman who climbed a flagpole and unhooked the Confederate flag at the South Carolina State House in 2015, was giving a speech in downtown Charleston when d’Baha jumped into the crowd on live television.

NOPD has not named a motive or suspect in the activist’s slaying.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to bring the body home to South Carolina.