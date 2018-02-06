× Shooting in Gentilly near the fairgrounds

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Gentilly near the fairgrounds.

Police say they received a call Tuesday morning that a man was shot near the intersection of Gentilly Boulevard and Belfort Street at 4:13 a.m.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center were his conditions remain unknown.

There’s no word on the suspect or the motive of the shooting.

If you have any information on this crime you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.