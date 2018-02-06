Raceland man arrested for sex crimes after three month investigation

RACELAND, LA – A 49-year-old man was arrested after police say he committed several sex crimes involving a juvenile.

Jimmy Arabie, Sr. has been arrested on charges of sexual battery for forcible fondling, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and being a peeping Tom, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Arabie has been under investigation since December 2017 for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile and allegedly committing other illegal acts which were sexual in nature, according to the LPSO.

He was booked on February 2 and released the same day after posting a $100,500 bond.