Officers join City of Slidell to remember Chief Butch Howard

SLIDELL, LA — Friends, family and coworkers of Eugene “Butch” Howard gathered to pay their respects Tuesday morning during a funeral service at the Slidell Auditorium on 2nd Street. Howard received military and police honors.

Howard died on January 30. He was 64.

Howard served in the United States Army and then in the Slidell Police department for 30 years. While on the SPD, he was the SWAT Commander, Chief of Operations, Patrol Commander, and Assistant Chief. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1998.

Howard retired from the force in 2007 but remained a reserve officer.

After Randy Smith was elected sheriff in Saint Tammany Parish, he chose Howard to be the interim police chief until voters could select a replacement.

Tuesday’s funeral procession included a pass on Sgt. Alfred Drive by the city fire and police departments.