Missing you: Pelicans now 1-4 without Boogie, routed by Jazz
The Pelicans have another suitor in the race for the final few playoff spots in the Western Conference.
Utah won its 6th straight, a 133-109 rout of the Pelicans Monday night at Smoothie King Center. The Jazz is now 3 games behind the Pelicans in the West standings.
Utah scored 70 points in the first half. For the game, the Jazz made 14 of 21 three point attempts, and 52 of 89 shots, overall.
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said New Orleans had no answer for Utah.
Rodney Hood scored 30 points off the bench for Utah. The entire New Orleans bench scored 29 points.