Man shot multiple times in St. Roch neighborhood

New Orleans – A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood.

Police responded to the corner of Franklin Avenue and North Derbigny Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

They found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

