BATON ROUGE — LSU students who were on the Mississippi River bluff at Southern University found a body this afternoon.

The students were there to draw pictures of the bluff for an environmental class when they saw the body of a male face down in the mud.

It happened about 3:30 p.m.

Police have not said whether it’s a student, or if foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.