Local skee-ball league gives tips on the perfect roll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's a league, just for skee-ball.

In New Orleans, there are about 20 teams with 100 people who spend their Thursday nights at the Half Moon Bar in the Lower Garden District competing for the title of champion.

"I think a lot of people think [of] Chucky Cheese, and it's just a kids game, but it's really fun and there is a strategy to it. Some people roll blindfolded to really just tune out everything and have that muscle memory," says Jason Mangone, the commissioner of Skee-ball league of New Orleans.

It's a sport that draws competitors from across the country like Aaron Re, who drove from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, for last week's "Super Bowl" of skee ball.

"I thought it would be fun if everyone could compete together to find out who is the best," says Re, founder of the Professional Rolling Association.

Re created his own King Ball Lanes, a smaller, more challenging board.

He explains that sometimes standing as still as a statue and keeping your frame helps create more accuracy.

"I like to get two balls at once so you are balanced and ready to go to the next one," says Re.

"It takes very little skill. It's fun. You don't have to worry, like darts.. you're not going to kill anybody or anything throwing a dart. It's a couple of balls, roll them up a ramp, get a couple of points, you cheer, it's fantastic," says Mangone.

If you are interested in getting in on the skee-ball action click here.