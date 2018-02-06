× LL Cool J added to Jazz Fest lineup

NEW ORLEANS — Rapper and actor LL Cool J has been added to the Jazz Fest lineup for Friday, May 4.

He’ll be performing with DJ Z-Trip.

Other headliners include Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin, Sting, Jimmy Buffett, Beck, Jack White, David Byrne, Lionel Richie, Anita Baker, and Bonnie Raitt, along with hundreds of other performers.

Jazz Fest happens the last weekend in April and the first weekend in May.

This year’s epic music event will also feature a tribute to New Orleans legend Fats Domino, who passed away in 2017.

