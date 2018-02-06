× Krewe of Muses set to unveil their new “Goddessey” float

NEW ORLEANS — Krewe of Muses and Kern Studio representatives unveiled their newest float: “The Goddessey.” Muses newest signature float combines the word “goddess” with the title of Homer’s epic, the Odyssey, in a magnificent float that sets the stage for the parade that follows. “The Goddessey” will debut on Thursday, February 8.

Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg, Barry Kern of Kern Studios, and float designers Susan Gisleson and Skip Stander were present for the unveiling on Tuesday morning, February 6 at 3035 Earhart Blvd, Kern Studios Den.

Fusing 19th century artisanal techniques and 21st century technology, the Goddessey is a breathtaking work of art that breaks the mold of the traditional Mardi Gras float. An asymmetrical vessel, using 23-karat gold leaf, mirrored mosaic, silk lanterns and color-changing LED, the Goddessey depicts the birthplace of the nine muses and illuminates their attributes. The float is a tribute to our namesake goddesses, the Muses, and their history and inspiration.

The Krewe of Muses was established in 2000, the Muses organization has over 1,500 members. A centerpiece of the Krewe’s vision is philanthropic activities and the incorporation of the local artistic and cultural resources of the community creating Muses Mardi Gras traditions for parade goers and carnival season enthusiasts to enjoy. The 2018 Muses parade will roll on Thursday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m. The parade will follow the extended route, beginning at the corner of Magazine St. and Jefferson Ave., proceeding down Magazine to Napoleon Ave., where it resumes the traditional St. Charles Ave. route.