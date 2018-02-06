King Cake of the Day: Maurice French Pastries!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

Jean Luc Albin is the owner of Maurice French Pastries, and he doesn't mind telling us why his stuff is the best, "We use the best ingredients. The best whipped cream, strawberries. We make our fresh custard with fresh eggs."

They are famous for their Ponchatoula King Cake, which Jean Luc came up with 4 years ago. This year, they let us try their bananas foster king cake, and it was amazing! They also sell a different type of king cake, "We sell a lot of the French king cakes. Very few bakeries make it. It's not something you're going to find in a supermarket."

But what makes the French King Cake different? "On the French king cake, the dough is different. It's a flaky puff pastry, and the cream that we put inside is a frangipane." A combination of almond, sugar, fresh eggs and butter.

Jean Luc says, "Enjoy! Happy Mardi Gras! Love you and be safe!"