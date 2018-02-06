× Jon Dorenbos, after brief stint with Saints, will get Super Bowl ring from Eagles

NEW ORLEANS — Retired long snapper Jon Dorenbos will receive a Super Bowl ring from the Eagles.

The 37-year-old long snapper had an incredibly trying past six months. The Eagles traded him to the New Orleans Saints in early September, but he never played a game and the trade was voided because Saints doctors discovered a life threatening aortic aneurysm that required immediate surgery.

He didn’t have a chance to help the Saints or Eagles in 2017, but he’s still lucky the Saints discovered his medical issue and that the Eagles wanted him around for their Super Bowl appearance. After 11 seasons with the Eagles, owner Jeff Lurie gave him his very own championship bling.