NEW ORLEANS -- It's a tradition that dates back more than 40 years, when King Zulu introduces his chosen queen.

This year, King Brent S. Washington chose his wife of more than 30 years, Troye Madison Washington, as his Zulu queen.

The heads of Zulu 2018 royalty stopped by the News with a Twist studio recently to talk about the big honor.

After 27 years in the Zulu organization, Mr. Washington is having a blast serving as king.

Watch the interview to hear more.