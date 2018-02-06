Here are the signature throws for 2018 Carnival season

NEW ORLEANS — Check out some of the various signature throws from your favorite parades in our area.

KREWE OF TUCKS

The Krewe of Tucks is known for its humor and its fun irreverency. The Krewe was started by a group of Fraternity brothers at Loyola University back in 1969.

This is the krewe’s 50th anniversary, and the theme is “50 Shades of Gold.” They will be throwing toilet paper rolls, mini squirting toilets, decorated plungers, decorated toilet brushes, stuffed poo emojis, sunglasses, Friar Tuck soap on a rope, beads, and so much more. The brushes and the plungers have become their signature throws. Tucks rolls on the Uptown route on Saturday, February 10th.

KREWE OF MUSES

The Krewe of Muses is the first all-female Mardi Gras to parade at night in Uptown New Orleans. Muses is known for its humorous and edgy float themes. Muses hosts a design contest for local students in the area to design the throw cup. Muses is most famous for the signature high heeled shoe throws. The ladies in the krewe decorate shoes and throw them at the parades. The shoes are one of the most popular throws in all of Carnival. Muses rolls on the Uptown route on Thursday, February 8th.

MYSTIC KREWE OF THE SEA HORSE

Ahoy! This Krewe gets its name from the Navy schooner, the USS Seahorse. The purpose of the Krewe is to use history and revelry to bring economic growth and development to Bay St. Louis.

The Mystic Krewe of Sea Horse is the only Lundi Gras parade along the Gulf Coast. They are known for their pirate-themed throws. They throw pirate hats, swords, lighted seahorse beads, foam swords, light up swords, and magic pirate wands. This Krewe is a must-see for all you Mateys!

This Krewe rolls in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi on Monday, February 12th.

KREWE OF ORPHEUS

Singer and TV host Harry Connick Jr. founded the Krewe of Orpheus.

They are a superkrewe, and the first superkrewe to allow both men and women riders. Orpheus is a night parade, so its known for its light-up throws like their medallion beads, cups, glitter masks, plush Iris flowers, foam batons, wands, doubloons, and stuffed dragons. Many of their floats have fiber optic lighting, and it is truly one of the most beautiful parades.

Some of their most famous floats are the "Orpheus Trojan Horse," The Orphues Dolly Trolley (which was used in the movie, Hello Dolly!), and "Smokey Mary." Many celebrities have rode in Orpheus, including Sandra Bullock, Stevie Wonder, Anne Rice, Quincy Jones, Vanessa Williams, Joan Rivers, Josh Hartnett, David Copperfield, and Toby Keith. Orpheus rolls on Lundi Gras.

MYSTIC KREWE OF NYX

The Krewe of Nyx is named after the goddess of night. Her name, synonymous with Night, describes how her dark light falls from the stars, and she dictates to men and also to the gods. Not even Zeus wanted to upset Nyx, as the stories go. The all female krewe rolls Wednesday before Mardi gras, on the tradition Uptown route. They are expected to start at 6:45 on February 7th. Look for their signature beads and hand crafted purses.

THE KREWE OF ISIS

Isis was founded in 1993, by women for women. Celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Krewe, look for doubloons, cups, hand spinners, glasses, and miniature purses. The parade will begin at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Eldorado Street in Metairie.

ZULU SOCIAL AID & PLEASURE CLUB

Early in 1909, a group of laborers who had organized a club named “The Tramps,” went to the Pythian Theater to see a musical comedy performed by the Smart Set. The comedy included a skit entitled, “There Never Was and Never Will Be a King Like Me,” about the Zulu Tribe, and the rest is history.

Their signature throw is always a fan favorite, a decorated coconut. Like snowflakes, no two Zulu coconuts are the same. They are so popular you can now buy them on ebay, but your best chance at getting one in person will be on Fat Tuesday, on the traditional Uptown route.