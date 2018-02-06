× Endymion asks krewe members to be ‘on call’ as early as Friday afternoon due to weather

NEW ORLEANS – The Krewe of Endymion has asked riders to be “on call” as early as noon on Friday as heavy rains threaten this year’s parade.

“It appears that the one element that we cannot control, the weather, may not going to cooperate with our parade plans,” and email sent to all Endymion riders said. “The weather forecast for Endymion Parade Day calls for rain during our scheduled parade time. The Krewe is working on alternative plans.”

The Extravaganza will proceed as scheduled, no matter what happens with the parade itself, according to the email.

Endymion has been forced to abandon its traditional Mid City route and traditional parading day in 2006 because of heavy rains.

Construction on Carrollton Avenue has also displaced Endymion in the past.