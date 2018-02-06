× Cookin’ with Nino: Cajun Skillet Crowder Peas

Cajun Skillet Crowder Peas

Ingredients:

1 pound dried crowder peas (cooked according to instructions on bag) or 4 cans drained and rinsed

4 cups chicken broth

½ lb. smoked sausage diced to small cubes

1 lb bacon cooked drained and crumbled

1 small yellow onion small diced

1 red bell pepper small diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper as needed

Green onions and Parsley to garnish cut finely, desired amount

Instructions:

Heat a 12-inch black iron skillet over medium heat. Add sausage, cook until browned. Remove sausage, add bacon and cook until crisp, drain liquid drippings. Leave a couple of teaspoons in skillet and add onion, garlic, and bell pepper, cook for about 10 minutes on high or to desired doneness. Add cooked bacon and sausage, broth and cooked beans. Let simmer on low for about 1 hour.

