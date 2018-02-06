× City: No changes to weekend parade routes, days despite weather concerns

NEW ORLEANS — There will be no changes to New Orleans Mardi Gras parade routes and days this weekend, according to the city.

NOPD Chief Michael Harrison released the following statement after meeting with krewe heads and public safety agencies this afternoon:

“All department heads of public safety agencies met this afternoon. They reviewed weather forecasts, public safety concerns, and logistics and capacity considerations. Having explored all options, it was determined that there is no viable way— in fairness to every parade krewe— to alter the parade schedule. The decision has been made: there will be no change in the parade schedule this weekend. All parades will roll as planned on their assigned day and route. The NOPD will work with every krewe on the day of their scheduled parade to be flexible on the start times, should inclement weather make that necessary.”

The news comes after Endymion sent an email to its krewe members telling them to prepare to roll Friday or along another route if predicted thunderstorms put a damper on parades.

