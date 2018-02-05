Second phase of Tammany Trace work begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA -- Saint Tammany Parish has begun work on the second phase of a project to repair portions of the Tammany Trace.

The second phase is in Mandeville between Molitor and Rapatel streets. In all, the parish will mill and overlay, and in some cases completely reconstruct, more than 500 feet of the path at a cost of about $236,000.

Work on the first phase began in mid-January in Covington. Contractors targeted a section of the trace from 7th to 11th streets. The parish says it is in the final days of working on that part of the project.

The third and fourth phases of the project will target sections of the trace in the Lacombe area.

Each phase will take about a month to complete. Those sections of the Tammany Trace will remain closed while the work is underway.