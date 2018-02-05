NOPD: man steals two saxophones from fellow shopper at Family Dollar

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole two saxophones from a fellow shopper at a Family Dollar.

The theft occurred at the Family Dollar in the 2100 block of Claiborne Avenue, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified man was captured on surveillance video shopping at the store.

Before the suspect left, he allegedly grabbed another customer’s Antigua Winds copper saxophone and a Jinchuan saxophone, according to the NOPD.

The suspect faces charges of theft and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.