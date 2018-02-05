× New Jefferson Parish flood maps take effect

METAIRIE – New flood maps have taken effect in Jefferson Parish, potentially changing flood insurance rates for residents across the parish.

The new FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps took effect February 2, according to Jefferson Parish officials.

“We are excited the new maps are available as many resident could see a relief in their rates,” Jefferson Parish president Mike Yenni said. “We will continue to make improvements to our drainage system throughout the Parish and take every effort to make sure residents get the best rates available in the years to come.”

All residents should speak to insurance agent if they have any questions, according to the parish.

Residents who are in Zone X, which presents a moderate risk for flooding, may be eligible for a low cost Preferred Risk Policy.

Click here to get more information, view the flood map, determine your flood zone, or request a flood zone determination.