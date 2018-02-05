Morning Show Anchor

Overview

WGNO News is seeking a talented and aggressive morning news anchor/reporter to complement a team of experienced anchors for its “Good Morning New Orleans” and “WGNO News at 11 a.m.” news programs.

Responsibilities

Must have an energetic on-air presence and be effective at selecting, writing, delivering “new, now, next” content throughout the morning news broadcasts. You are a newsroom leader who works well with producers, reporters, photographers, technical staff, and engineers to help craft and deliver awesome newscasts.

Must have the ability to perform in breaking news situations on-air, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other station web platforms.

Qualifications

Applicants should have at least two years of on-air anchor — reporting experience, a strong sense of urgency, solid news judgement, and be a team player. This is a high profile position with lots of multi media exposure and community involvement.

Must be willing to submit to a background check and have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States. Please apply at tribunemedia.com/careers/. Please include a web link of your recent work.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Company Info

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment, and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approaching 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% equity interest in TV Food Network and a 32% equity interest in CareerBuilder. For more information please visit http://www.tribunemedia.com.