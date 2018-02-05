Morning Show Anchor
Overview
WGNO News is seeking a talented and aggressive morning news anchor/reporter to complement a team of experienced anchors for its “Good Morning New Orleans” and “WGNO News at 11 a.m.” news programs.
Responsibilities
Must have an energetic on-air presence and be effective at selecting, writing, delivering “new, now, next” content throughout the morning news broadcasts. You are a newsroom leader who works well with producers, reporters, photographers, technical staff, and engineers to help craft and deliver awesome newscasts.
Must have the ability to perform in breaking news situations on-air, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other station web platforms.
Qualifications
Applicants should have at least two years of on-air anchor — reporting experience, a strong sense of urgency, solid news judgement, and be a team player. This is a high profile position with lots of multi media exposure and community involvement.
Must be willing to submit to a background check and have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States. Please apply at tribunemedia.com/careers/. Please include a web link of your recent work.
