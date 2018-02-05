× Krewe of Tucks adds new floats, including a ‘Brothel Float’

NEW ORLEANS– The Krewe of Tucks will be adding some new floats for its 50th anniversary this year.

The first one will be a signature float called “The Brothel Float.” This new float was inspired by the historical significance of the red light district in New Orleans’ history.

Two other floats new this year for Tucks will be an animated float and “Funky Uncle,” which will be attached to the already popular “Funky Tucks” float.

The Krewe of Tucks will roll with toilet paper, plungers, toilet brushes and so much more Saturday, February 10th starting at noon. This year’s theme is “50 Shades of Gold.”

Tucks is known for its humor and irreverence. Tucks began in 1969 by a group of Loyola University students. The Krewe gets its name from “Friar Tuck” and Uptown pub that’s no longer there. Tucks prides itself on its sense of humor with its throws and floats.

