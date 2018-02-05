King Cake of the Day: Gambino’s Bakery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's officially King Cake Season. We're taking you to the hottest spots around to get your fill of Carnival goodness in King Cake of the Day!

Jackie from Gambino's tells us that they have had some of the same bakers for over thirty years! If you ask what they do differently? It's all about the stuffing, "And one thing we do differently than most is we stuff our king cakes. A lot of bakeries will just add the fillings to the top. We actually bake the filling inside the king cake."

Jackie says that they've been doing it a long time so they have a lot of experience. They're also a year-round bakery!

Obviously original, cream cheese and praline are always favorites, but every year the filled favorite changes. This year it seems to be apple.

Jackie loves to eat her king cake, morning or night! "I eat it for breakfast with coffee or late at night with a glass of wine."