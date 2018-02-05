Justin Timberlake’s ‘Man of the Woods’ tour coming to New Orleans in 2019

NEW ORLEANS – One day after an attention-grabbing halftime show at the Super Bowl, Justin Timberlake announced his latest tour, which will bring him to New Orleans in early 2019.

Timberlake’s Man of the Woods tour will take him around the world, and to the Smoothie King Center on January 15, 2019.

The tour, named after Timberlake’s new album of the same name, kicks off in Toronto on March 13, and will wrap up in late January 2019 with a show at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Presale tickets for the Smoothie King Center show will be available starting February 14.

