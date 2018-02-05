× Free flu shots extended across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Parish health units across Louisiana will continue to offer flu vaccines at no cost across the state until Monday, February 12, 2018, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The vaccine is available to anyone who has not yet received a vaccine this flu season.

“Louisiana is experiencing a severe flu season and the strain of the flu we are seeing now is one that typically causes more severe illness, and results in higher hospitalization rates and deaths,” said Dr. Frank Welch, state immunization medical director. “Hospitals continue to report large numbers of sick patients and providers are reporting high numbers of patient visits due to flu and flu-like symptoms.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health recommend a yearly flu shot for everyone over 6 months of age who does not have a complicating condition, such as a prior allergic reaction to the flu shot.

Wear short or loose-fitting sleeves and bring your private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card if you have one.

Listed below are the clinics in Southeast Louisiana. Click here for more information.

Delgado Personal Health – 517 N. Rampart St., New Orleans

Lafourche Parish (Galliano) Health Unit – 133 W. 112th St., Cutoff

Lafourche Parish (Thibodaux) Health Unit – 2535 Veterans Boulevard, Thibodaux

Tangipahoa Parish (Hammond) Health Unit – 15481 W. Club Deluxe Road, Hammond

Terrebonne Parish Health Unit – 600 Polk St., Houma

Washington Parish (Bogalusa) Health Unit – 626 Carolina Avenue, Bogalusa

Washington Parish (Franklinton) Health Unit – 120 11th St., Franklinton

Marrero Health Unit – 1855 Ames Blvd., Marrero

Flu activity in Louisiana continues to be high throughout the state. The Office of Public Health monitors patients with flu-like symptoms using a health care provider surveillance system. In a typical flu season, the system reports about five percent of people seeking care at doctor’s offices, clinic and hospitals have flu-like symptoms. Currently this year, the number is more than 10 percent.

A flu shot is especially crucial for people who may be at higher risk for serious complications. This includes babies and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions and people 65 years and older.

The flu shot is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women, who can pass on antibodies to their babies that will help protect them.

The flu shot starts to offer partial protection immediately but takes about two weeks to offer full protection.