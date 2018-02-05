Eagles’ star Malcolm Jenkins skipping White House visit

Fresh off his Super Bowl win, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins told CNN Monday that he intends to skip the Philadelphia Eagles upcoming visit to the White House to commemorate his team’s victory.

“Nah, I personally do not anticipate attending,” Jenkins told CNN’s “New Day.”

Asked if he has a message for Trump, Jenkins said, “My message has been clear all year … I want to see changes in our criminal justice system. I want to see us push for economical and educational advancement in communities of color and low-income communities. And I want to see our relationship between our communities and our law enforcement be advanced.”

The Super Bowl champ has been one of the most outspoken NFL players amid President Donald Trump’s feud with the league over players taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest racism.

Jenkins, who has raised his fist during the National Anthem to protest racism, leads the Player’s Coalition — a group of NFL players negotiating with the league to address the concerns of those who protest.

His teammates Torrey Smith and Chris Long also indicated that they would not attend, citing their opposition to Trump.