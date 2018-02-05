× Dixie Divas the third French Quarter strip club to permanently close after raids, suspensions

NEW ORLEANS — A third French Quarter strip club has permanently closed its doors following law enforcement raids and charges of prostitution and lewd acts.

Dixie Divas and Hunk’s Oasis were both scheduled for hearings tomorrow (Feb. 6) before the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, but Dixie Divas has since voluntarily relinquished its alcohol permit. Hunk’s Oasis will still go before the ATC tomorrow, but the hearing Hustler’s Barely Legal has been moved to Feb. 9.

The closures came after a joint investigation between Louisiana ATC, the Louisiana State Police and the New Orleans Police Department.

ATC investigators working with the NOPD uncovered “multiple incidents of prostitution, lewd acts, and in some cases illegal drug activity at these strip clubs.” Although law enforcement said the clubs were raided to target human trafficking, no trafficking arrests have been made.

Here’s the status of all the French Quarter strip clubs that were raided:

Dixie Divas

The club voluntarily relinquished its alcohol permit. It will terminate its lease and close for good, according to the ATC.

Hunk’s Oasis

Hearing scheduled for Feb. 6, 2018

Hustler’s Barely Legal:

Hearing scheduled for Feb. 9, 2018

Scores

The club been suspended for 45 days. 21 days will be active suspension. 24 days of the suspension will be deferred. The club will pay a $7500.00 fine and with be placed on probation for the period of one year. Any subsequent offenses could result in additional fines, the reinstatement of the deferred suspension period, and additional penalties.

Temptations

Permit revoked. The club will also pay a $2500.00 fine.

Stilettos

The club has been suspended for 30 days. 14 days will be active suspension. 16 days of the suspension will be deferred. The club will pay a $5000.00 fine and with be placed on probation for the period of one year. Any subsequent offenses could result in additional fines, the reinstatement of the deferred suspension period, and additional penalties.

Rick’s Sporting Saloon

The club has been suspended for 30 days. 14 days will be active suspension. 16 days of the suspension will be deferred. The club will pay a $5000.00 fine and with be placed on

probation for the period of one year. Any subsequent offenses could result in additional fines and the reinstatement of the deferred suspension period.

Rick’s Cabaret

The club will serve a 30-day suspension. 10 days will be active suspension. 20 days of the suspension will be deferred. The club will pay a $5000.00 fine and with be placed on probation for the period of one year. Any subsequent offenses could result in additional fines, the reinstatement of the deferred suspension period, and additional penalties.

Lipstixx

The club has immediately ceased operations as a gentleman’s club. The alcohol permit has been surrendered to the ATC. It will pay a $3600.00 fine. The club will reapply and attempt to reopen as a dance club. The final club (Lipstixx), closed its doors prior to being served a suspension but nevertheless reached an agreement with the ATC as well.

Dancers and other employees of the shuttered strip clubs held protests last week on Bourbon Street demanding that the city “save their jobs.”

Watch video of the protests below: