Better than SEX king cake! That’s the Mardi Gras recipe baking in this kitchen

BATON ROUGE, La (WGNO) - Carnival Season is here.

Bigger and better than ever.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has found a king cake that says it really is better.

Better than sex!

It's the Better Than Sex King Cake at Calandro's Supermarket in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Calandro's Supermarket has been in business for 75 years.

And for the folks in the bakery, this is the best time of year. It's king cake season.

That means the king cake queens are busy baking more than 1,000 king cakes every day just to keep up with the hungry demand around Louisiana's state capital.

The menu for king cakes at Calandro's sounds like a TV mini-series.

The regular flavors are cinnamon, cinnamon pecan, strawberry, blueberry, apple, apple pecan, apple cream cheese, apple cream cheese pecan, raspberry, raspberry cream cheese, pineapple, cherry, peach, peach cream cheese, lemon, bavarian chocolate and more.

The gourmet flavors include ambrosia, banana puddinb, bananas foster, big easy, bourbon street, eclair, hangover, mambo, red velvet, turtle and better than sex.

Better than sex?

Yes, that's the flavor that gets lots of attention at Calandro's.

And it's the flavor WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood travels to Baton Rouge to find out about.

Here's the recipe for this gourmet king cake: yellow cake with pineapple, coconut, pecans and banana pudding.

Wild Bill travels around Calandro's to find out if people who sample this king cake think it really does live up to its name.

For more about Calandro's king cakes, just click right here.