Adorable father-daughter duo patrols Abita Springs during Krewe of Push Mow

ABITA SPRINGS, LA – The Krewe of Push Mow got a very special police escort over the weekend.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy David Eckhardt was joined on his motorcycle patrol by his daughter, Josie Eckhardt.

Josie posed her pint-sized motorcycle alongside her father’s patrol motorcycle for one of the cutest pictures of Mardi Gras 2018 so far.

The STPSO posted the adorable picture to its official Facebook page with the hashtag “#futuremotorgirl,” drawing scores of likes, shares, and comments.

Push Mow made its way through Abita Springs on Saturday, February 3.