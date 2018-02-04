The Mystic Krewe of Barkus marks its territory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Mystic Krewe of Barkus has been strutting on all four legs since 1993, and is always a carnival favorite. This year the theme is Game of Bones, a twist on the HBO hit series, Game of Thrones.

Dogs can't speak, but their humans says it's the best parade of all! Just like every other Mardi Gras Krewe, there is a king and queen, who join for lunch and a ball the Friday before the parde.

The route starts in Armstrong Park, makes its way through the French Quarter, returning to Armstrong Park.

Live music, food, cash bars, and costumes....it's hard to tell who is having more fun, humans or their pets!