Remembering Oscar Carter Jr., likely the Lower Ninth Ward’s first black physician

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- February is Black History Month, a month-long celebration remembering the important contributions that African Americans have made in our nation's history.

In honor of Black History Month, News with a Twist is featuring the people of New Orleans and beyond who helped to shape our community.

Today, we talk to the son of Dr. Oscar Carter, Jr., "probably the first black physician who practiced in the Lower Ninth Ward."

"People from all over the city, every socioeconomic level you can think of," recalls his son, Dr. Don Carter. "You would think being in the Lower Ninth Ward that the majority of patients were black, but they weren't. The majority of patients came from St Bernard Parish, and they were white. This was something that probably was not stereotypically thought of, when in fact, it affected probably almost every socioeconomic strata there was and every race and ethnicity you can think of."

Dr. Oscar Carter Jr. was also a consultant to Charity Hospital and the LSU School of Medicine's Substance Abuse Program.