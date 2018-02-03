The Louisiana Weekly remains the ‘voice of the voiceless’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- During the month of February, we're celebrating Black History Month by taking a look back at heroes and institutions that made an impact in New Orleans history.

Today we salute The Louisiana Weekly, as told by Executive Editor and President Renette Dejoie-Hall.

Dejoie-Hall told us, "The Louisiana Weekly was started by my grandfather (Constant C. Dejoie Sr) along with Mr. O.C.W. Taylor. We have been in business since 1925, that makes us 93. We can safely say that we are oldest , locally owned media outlet in the city."

With pride, Dejoie-Hall states that "The paper has been the voice for the voiceless. Before it became popular to talk about black society or happenings in the black community, we were the paper of record for the community."

Our month-long salute to Black History on WGNO-TV is brought to you by The King Firm.