Pygmalion completes Saturday's parades in style

NEW ORLEANS— Founded by a group of Carnival veterans, Pygmalion is formed by 250 male and female riders.

The Krewe started rolling in 2000, and takes its name from the Greek legend of a Cypress king who sculpted a statue of the sea nymph Galatea. So real and beautiful was the statue to Pygmalion, he fell helplessly in love with it and spent the rest of his life adoring it.

Despite rain, thousands gathered in awe to watch Pygmalion parade through the streets of New Orleans.

Check out a few pictures from Saturday night’s festivities.