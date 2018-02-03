Hollywood South News with Jabari: Acting classes start in Metairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Ever wanted to see if you could see yourself on the big screen someday? It's not impossible, and your chances are more likely to happen if you know what you're doing? You have agents, contracts, and more! But to start out, how about learning how to be a better actor!

Happy Death Day star Rob Mello started an acting class in Metairie for those looking to have a career in acting.

The classes are weekly and is for all ages! For more info contact Pvstudios.nola@gmail.com or call (504)615-8632