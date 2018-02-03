Family Gras still rocking Metairie on Saturday, but Krewe of Caesar decides to roll Sunday

NEW ORLEANS – Decision-makers with the Krewe ofCaesar have decided to move the popular Metairie parade to Sunday at 5:30 p.m. due to expected rainfall.

The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of rain will fall across portions of the area, with some isolated higher amounts. A Jefferson Parish press release says the NWS predicts the rainfall should be moving out of the area Sunday morning.

Family Gras organizers limited this year’s celebration to Friday and Saturday in order to avoid interfering with Super Bowl Sunday traditions.

Despite the rescheduling of Krewe of Caesar, Family Gras will roll out its schedule as planned, beginning with Imagination Movers at 12 noon. Superstar Cyndi Lauper is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m., rain or shine. Right now, NWS says any threat of lightning appears to be limited to late evening Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Family Gras national headliners begin at 2:30 p.m. with John Oates, followed by Michael McDonald and later, Lauper.

The event is free, but Royal VIP tickets are available for guests who want backstage access and the opportunity to watch the show from covered raised stands on the side of the stage. Those tickets are $125.